Zacks: Analysts Expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.15 Million

Analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) will report $164.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.80 million. Lantheus posted sales of $92.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year sales of $704.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700.90 million to $707.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $792.20 million, with estimates ranging from $788.20 million to $796.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.90. 968,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,195. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 2,570 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $128,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,205 shares of company stock worth $4,060,666 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lantheus by 153.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 42,166 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 299.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Lantheus by 1.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 495,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

