Zacks: Analysts Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $9.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.03 to $9.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.13 to $11.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.60.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,461,000 after purchasing an additional 99,965 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,759,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,193,000 after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,796,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,287,000 after acquiring an additional 124,659 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,365,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,669,000 after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,919,000 after acquiring an additional 27,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,080. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.00 and a 200 day moving average of $160.63. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.07 and a beta of 2.26. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $133.49 and a 1 year high of $183.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 227.53%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

