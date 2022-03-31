Zacks: Analysts Expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.02). Vericel reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000.

Shares of Vericel stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.29. 15,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,411. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.12 and a beta of 1.92. Vericel has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $68.94.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

