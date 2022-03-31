Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.22 Million

Brokerages forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) will post sales of $97.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.39 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $87.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $429.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $419.09 million to $435.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $476.90 million, with estimates ranging from $468.64 million to $493.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.58 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 100,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.31. 1,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,430. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average of $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $518.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.93.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

