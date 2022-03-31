Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to Post $0.76 EPS

Brokerages expect Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) to report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.25 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETD. StockNews.com began coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:ETD traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.07. 351,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,435. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $659.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.11. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $32.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

