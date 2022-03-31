Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) to report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Gogo posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.28 million. Gogo had a net margin of 45.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. Gogo’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

GOGO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 809,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,435. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.99. Gogo has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Gogo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Gogo by 16.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Gogo by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gogo by 21.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

