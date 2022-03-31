Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) to Announce -$0.50 EPS

Brokerages predict that Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ earnings. Summit Midstream Partners posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 516.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Midstream Partners.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($2.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.14). Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $99.21 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.97 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMLP. StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:SMLP opened at $15.10 on Monday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $151.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 26,112.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. 35.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

