Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $527.70 Million

Equities analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) to post $527.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $544.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $511.18 million. The Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $492.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HAIN. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

HAIN stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $34.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,426. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.57. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

