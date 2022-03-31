Zacks: Brokerages Expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) will report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.14. HomeStreet posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.26 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

HomeStreet stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.62. 1,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,342. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.62. The firm has a market cap of $973.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

In related news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth $4,997,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 27,061 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HomeStreet by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after acquiring an additional 204,160 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

