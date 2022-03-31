Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.73 and the highest is $2.85. Oxford Industries posted earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.96 to $9.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $9.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

OXM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 540.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OXM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,396. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

