Zacks: Brokerages Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Post Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.73. SYNNEX reported earnings of $2.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $11.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $13.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.38.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,965 shares of company stock valued at $413,147 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SYNNEX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $753,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after buying an additional 80,957 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.18. SYNNEX has a one year low of $96.09 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

