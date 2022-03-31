Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) to announce $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.58 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $7.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUM traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $120.14. The company had a trading volume of 28,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.28 and a 200-day moving average of $125.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

About Yum! Brands (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.