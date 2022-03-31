Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) to Sell

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Shares of AURA stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.00. 19,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,629. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42. Aura Biosciences has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,837,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,617,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,318,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,318,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,055,000. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform to treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. Its AU-011, a VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aura Biosciences (AURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.