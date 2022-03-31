Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) to Sell

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

CURI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.98. 5,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,748. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $156.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 52.81% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CuriosityStream by 100.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 21.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

