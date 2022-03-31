Zacks Investment Research Lowers Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) to Sell

Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DataTec Limited provides ICT solutions and services. The company’s operating division consists of Technology Distribution, Integration and Managed Services and Consulting and Research. DataTec Limited is based in Sandown, South Africa. “
Shares of OTCMKTS DTTLY remained flat at $$4.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Datatec has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00.
Datatec Limited provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate, Management Consulting and Financial Services. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security and network infrastructure solutions, unified communications products, data center solutions, and channel services.
