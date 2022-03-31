Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) to Buy

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “
CCAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.
In related news, Director Raymond Barrios purchased 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $50,111.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 92,020 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,657,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,039 shares of company stock worth $2,362,226 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP)
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.