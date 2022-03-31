Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) to Buy

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

CCAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of CCAP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.68. 42,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,966. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, Director Raymond Barrios purchased 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $50,111.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 92,020 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,657,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,039 shares of company stock worth $2,362,226 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

