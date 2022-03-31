Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) to “Buy”

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cutera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $65.51. 464,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,746. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $66.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 935.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cutera will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Cutera by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000.

Cutera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

