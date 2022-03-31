Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) to Hold

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HEP. Barclays lowered their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holly Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

HEP stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $17.61. 6,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 329.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 22,703 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

