Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) to Buy

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IPI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

NYSE:IPI traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, reaching $80.62. The stock had a trading volume of 431,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,131. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.07. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $93.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.71.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 92.42%. The company had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $35.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intrepid Potash news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,956 shares of company stock valued at $9,881,704 in the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,906 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 25.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the third quarter worth about $278,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

