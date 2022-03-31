Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the February 28th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZLNDY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Zalando to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($110.99) to €96.50 ($106.04) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zalando from €92.00 ($101.10) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($110.99) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

Shares of Zalando stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.47. Zalando has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $62.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

