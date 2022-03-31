Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.33.

ZBRA stock opened at $429.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $439.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.66. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $375.63 and a one year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

