ZeroSwap (ZEE) Tops One Day Volume of $697,421.00

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $9.22 million and $697,421.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZeroSwap

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

