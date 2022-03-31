Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of ZUMZ traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.57. 4,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,167. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.29. The firm has a market cap of $768.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.68.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,388 shares of company stock worth $482,081 in the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Zumiez by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,615 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zumiez by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Zumiez by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zumiez by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

