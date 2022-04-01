$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AstroNova.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALOT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstroNova in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 47.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 88,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 24.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.70. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

