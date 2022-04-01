-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. Qualtrics International reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XM. Bank of America began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 192,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $5,520,443.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 15.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XM opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.74.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

