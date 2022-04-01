$0.06 EPS Expected for Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BRLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $215,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,189,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 695,144 shares of company stock worth $9,041,929.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,177,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $5,025,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $5,025,000. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRLT stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

