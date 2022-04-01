-$0.13 EPS Expected for Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valens’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valens will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valens.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLNS. Raymond James cut Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

VLNS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,895. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.10. Valens has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Valens in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth about $10,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

