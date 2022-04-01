$0.14 EPS Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) to post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings. Points International reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Points International.
Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.
PCOM stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Points International has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $276.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -617.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90.
About Points International (Get Rating)
Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.
Read More
