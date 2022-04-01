$0.14 EPS Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) to post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings. Points International reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Points International.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Points International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Points International in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

PCOM stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Points International has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $276.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -617.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90.

About Points International (Get Rating)

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Points International (PCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.