$0.16 EPS Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. ProAssurance posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $293.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.74 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 5.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,915,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,272,000 after acquiring an additional 33,866 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,592,000 after buying an additional 402,551 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,129,000 after buying an additional 787,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,846,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,810,000 after buying an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,025,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.34. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

