$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTXGet Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million.

ABTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,995,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,442,000 after buying an additional 36,612 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,762,000 after acquiring an additional 28,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,843,000 after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $13,003,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABTX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 157,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,405. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $910.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

