$0.91 EPS Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.94. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $9.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.34. The company had a trading volume of 146,557,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,109,023. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $131.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.21.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,423,132,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,885 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,827 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,783,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,446 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

