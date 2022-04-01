$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) will report $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Paychex posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year sales of $4.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.27.

Paychex stock opened at $136.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.02. Paychex has a twelve month low of $92.74 and a twelve month high of $140.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 225.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

