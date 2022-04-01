$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) will post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Black Hills’ earnings. Black Hills reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Hills will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.29 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Black Hills.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKH shares. Mizuho raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

NYSE BKH opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.80. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $77.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

