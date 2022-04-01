$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) will report $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will report full year sales of $4.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Offerpad Solutions.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.09 by 0.14. The firm had revenue of 867.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 673.50 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPAD. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Offerpad Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 9.50.

NYSE OPAD traded up 0.02 on Tuesday, hitting 5.05. 29,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,358. Offerpad Solutions has a 1-year low of 2.96 and a 1-year high of 20.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 6.63.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 25,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 3.98 per share, for a total transaction of 99,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ryan Ohara purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. LL Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 923,143 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after buying an additional 189,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

