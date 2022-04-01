$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WUGet Rating) will post $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Western Union’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.20 billion. Western Union reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full year sales of $4.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WUGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WU has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,082,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905,368 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Western Union by 139.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,357,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Western Union by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,104 shares during the period. Finally, Discerene Group LP increased its position in shares of Western Union by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,681,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,899 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

Western Union declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

Western Union Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

