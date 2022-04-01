$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.20. Eversource Energy reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ES. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ES traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.54. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $92.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

