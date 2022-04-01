$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Brokerages expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ESGet Rating) to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.20. Eversource Energy reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ESGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ES. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ES traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.54. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $92.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eversource Energy (ES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.