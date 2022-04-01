10,070 Shares in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YALA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 973.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 152,816 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the third quarter worth approximately $561,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 5,780.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 51.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Yalla Group by 127.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 115,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

NYSE YALA opened at $4.48 on Friday. Yalla Group Limited has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $644.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.77.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.