10,176 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Acquired by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,176 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.31. 232,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,590,256. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $229.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.