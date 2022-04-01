10,678 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,678 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.0% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 24,814 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,527,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,185,320. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.47. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.00 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.10.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,056 shares of company stock worth $234,090,142 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

