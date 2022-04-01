$111.00 Million in Sales Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) will post $111.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.62 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $97.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $458.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.80 million to $464.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $505.34 million, with estimates ranging from $486.30 million to $520.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,159,000 after buying an additional 1,203,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,341,000 after buying an additional 137,049 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,643,000 after buying an additional 53,835 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,992,000 after buying an additional 104,885 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,886,000 after buying an additional 17,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

EGP traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.28. 277,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,128. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.07 and a 200 day moving average of $196.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $143.28 and a 52 week high of $229.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

