118,200 Shares in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 118,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,591,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 84.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 29.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $735,047.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,073 shares of company stock worth $2,085,827. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $50.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.04 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.91. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $70.50.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLP. Sidoti began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

