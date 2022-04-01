13,430 Shares in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Costamare by 8.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 48,099 shares in the last quarter. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costamare alerts:

NYSE:CMRE opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.37. Costamare Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $18.01.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 54.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMRE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Costamare in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Costamare Profile (Get Rating)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.