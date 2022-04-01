13,430 Shares in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Costamare by 8.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 48,099 shares in the last quarter. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:CMRE opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.37. Costamare Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $18.01.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.07%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMRE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Costamare in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.
Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.
