1,349,955 Shares in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,349,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,238,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of J & J Snack Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $1,184,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,148,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after buying an additional 30,950 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

In other J & J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

J & J Snack Foods stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.94. The company had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,795. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $134.68 and a one year high of $181.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.46 and a 200 day moving average of $153.68.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $318.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile (Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.