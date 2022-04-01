139 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Purchased by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

ROP stock traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $476.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,163. The company has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $448.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.20 and a 12 month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

