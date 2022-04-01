1,739 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Bought by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 801,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $44.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average is $42.83.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $80,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,254 shares of company stock worth $4,459,292 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

