1,810 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Acquired by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

IUSG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,052. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

