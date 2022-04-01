$2.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) to post $2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04. Packaging Co. of America reported earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $10.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.03 to $12.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

PKG traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,891. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.40. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $158.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,854 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,196,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,412,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,904,000 after buying an additional 514,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,258,000 after buying an additional 469,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Packaging Co. of America (PKG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.