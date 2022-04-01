$2.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.85 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year sales of $11.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $11.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $12.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.76.

Analog Devices stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.02. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,142. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,021,000 after acquiring an additional 72,999 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $1,226,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,309,000 after acquiring an additional 276,334 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $30,659,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

