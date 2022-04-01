207,507 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Bought by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 207,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,000. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF comprises 7.3% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,374,000 after acquiring an additional 34,901 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 430,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 17,663 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JHSC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.53. 65 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,671. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $38.05.

