22,500 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $101.58 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.33.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

